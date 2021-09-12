Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Sep 12 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Kids with Cancer Society Family Fundo

Where
Edmonton area - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-09-2021 00:00 12-09-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Kids with Cancer Society Family Fundo

If you have a bicycle, a big heart and love to ride in the Edmonton’s River Valley, FAMILY FUNDO is the event for you!

 Edmonton area - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://kidswithcancer.ca
Global Edmonton supports: Kids with Cancer Society Family Fundo - image View image in full screen

If you have a bicycle, a big heart and love to ride in the Edmonton’s River Valley, FAMILY FUNDO is the event for you!

Join the Kids with Cancer Society and The Crossing Company on September 12, 2021 for the 3rd Annual Family Fundo and ride for a reason for children who are battling cancer.

Register as an individual, family or a team & start fundraising!