Global Edmonton supports: Kids with Cancer Society Family Fundo
- Where
- Edmonton area - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-09-2021 00:00 12-09-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Kids with Cancer Society Family Fundo
If you have a bicycle, a big heart and love to ride in the Edmonton’s River Valley, FAMILY FUNDO is the event for you!Edmonton area - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://kidswithcancer.ca
If you have a bicycle, a big heart and love to ride in the Edmonton’s River Valley, FAMILY FUNDO is the event for you!
Join the Kids with Cancer Society and The Crossing Company on September 12, 2021 for the 3rd Annual Family Fundo and ride for a reason for children who are battling cancer.
Register as an individual, family or a team & start fundraising!