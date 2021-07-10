Menu

Jul 10 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Horsepower for Hope After Burner Rally

Edmonton area - View Map
Join us for a fun day of driving, activities, interesting checkpoints and awesome and unique cars all in support of the Kids with Cancer Society. 

http://horsepowerforhope.ca
Join us for a fun day of driving, activities, interesting checkpoints and awesome and unique cars all in support of the Kids with Cancer Society.

Horsepower for Hope exists to support the Kids with Cancer Society. These caring and thoughtful drivers, volunteers and committee members do what they can to help make a difference in the lives of the children and their families affected by childhood cancer.

There are many ways you can get involved and support the Kids with Cancer Society through H4H visit horsepowerforhope.ca.