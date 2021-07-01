Second Chances – Going Down This Road Again Fundraiser – SCARS Fundraiser

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) is an amazing charity that rescues animals. They give

animals a “second chance” at a new life. When COVID 19 started in March 2020 the needs for SCARS

services increased at an unprecedented rate. A normal intake of 80-100 animals per month turned into over 500! The vet bills for October 2020 were the highest ever at over $90,000.00!

During 2020 and the beginning of 2021 many of the fundraising events were cancelled and SCARS ended up raising a fraction of what they have raised in the past.

In 2019, SCARS was kind enough to lend footage for the video for Bob’s single “Second Chances (Going Down This Road Again)” to bring awareness to animal rescue.

We all take pride in the history Albertans have for donating generously to those in need. We hope for

your support in giving back to the animals that provide so much to our lives by supporting this

wonderful volunteer run organization. These funds will be used for the rescue, care, veterinary bills, spay/neuter, supplies and more.

Let’s help Callioux Law, Bob Donaldson and SCARS raise $75,000.00! It’s easy when we all do it together! We have teamed up with Canada Helps to ensure that Second Chance Animal Rescue Society receives the funds all in one place and they will issue a tax receipt!