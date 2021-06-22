LIPEDEMA Q and A

As June is Lipedema awareness month, the Saskatchewan Lipedema Association is presenting a live Q & A. Lipedema is a chronic condition that occurs almost exclusively in women and is now a painful fat disorder. The fat cells in certain parts of the body experience overgrowth. It results in an abnormal accumulation of fat, particularly in the lower half of the body. Often mistaken for simple obesity or confused with lymphedema. This event is virtual on Facebook but will be on our website.

Website: http://sasklipedema.ca Phone: 306-535-3208 Email: beknowles@sasktel.net or sasklipedema@gmail.com