Jul 5 - Jul 9 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Summer Pottery Classes July 5- September 3

Where
Kamu Studio - 1006 Veteran Drive, Penticton, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-07-2021 09:00 09-07-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Summer Pottery Classes July 5- September 3

Welcome to KAMU STUDIO, located in a rural setting just outside Penticton with a beautiful view of the lake. Experience the joy of working with clay. Kathleen Murphy, a ceramic artist and instructor, invites children 5-12 for summer pottery classes .Kathleen had her own studio in Vancouver for 20 years. After moving to Penticton seven…

$ Price
275
Ages
6-12
Website
http://www.kathleenmurphy.ca
Contact
kamu_klayworks@hotmail.com 1 604 216 0345 (Kath)
Welcome to KAMU STUDIO, located in a rural setting just outside Penticton with a beautiful view of the lake. Experience the joy of working with clay. Kathleen Murphy, a ceramic artist and instructor, invites children 5-12 for summer pottery classes .Kathleen had her own studio in Vancouver for 20 years. After moving to Penticton seven years ago, she is proud to have opened her own home-based studio in March 2017. We are respecting all COVID protocols. Weekly classes 9-4.
