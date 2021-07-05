Summer Pottery Classes July 5- September 3

Welcome to KAMU STUDIO, located in a rural setting just outside Penticton with a beautiful view of the lake. Experience the joy of working with clay. Kathleen Murphy, a ceramic artist and instructor, invites children 5-12 for summer pottery classes .Kathleen had her own studio in Vancouver for 20 years. After moving to Penticton seven years ago, she is proud to have opened her own home-based studio in March 2017. We are respecting all COVID protocols. Weekly classes 9-4.