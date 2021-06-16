SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAMS

SIGN LANGUAGE STORYTIME (children ages 2 to 5 recommended) – Join us along with interpreters from Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services as we read fun and engaging children’s books. Facebook & YouTube Saturdays, July 10th and August 14th @10:30am.

TEDDY BEAR PICNIC ONLINE (children ages 2 to 8 recommended) – Grab a snack and your favourite stuffed friend for an online picnic. We will sing songs, share stories and show off our stuffed friends. Zoom Saturday July 10th @11:00am. To join this picnic, visit zoom.us/j/91952940969.

GERMAN STORYTIME (children ages 2 to 8 recommended) – Enjoy stories in German with The Saskatchewan German Council. For all kids to enjoy, including those who don’t speak German. Facebook & YouTube Friday July 2nd and Friday August 6th @1:00pm.

SPL’s PODCAST OF STORIES (adults recommended) – Saskatoon Public Library storytellers explore stories, poetry, jokes and rhymes for adults in this collage of thematic tales. Listen on the go or from the comfort of home. New episodes every Thursday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Libsyn.

READING WITH ROYALTY (children ages 2 to 12 recommended) – Celebrate inclusion and diversity with family-friendly storytimes led by local drag performers. This program encourages children to look beyond gender stereotypes and embrace our differences and similarities. Facebook & YouTube Saturdays, June 26th, July 24th and August 28th @12:00pm.

STORIES IN THE PARK (children ages 2 to 12 recommended) – Enjoy stories, songs and lots of fun while social distancing with the library at City of Saskatoon parks this summer. Look for library staff in their grey t-shirts. July 5th through August 13th. MONDAYS: Lawson Heights Park 1:30pm to 2:00pm and City Park North 2:30pm to 3:00pm. TUESDAYS: Confederation Park 1:30pm to 2:00pm and Herbert S. Sears Park 2:30pm to 3:00pm. WEDNESDAYS: W. W. Ashley Park 10:00am to 10:30am and Thornton Park 11:00am to 11:30am. THURSDAYS: Optimist Park 1:30pm to 2:00pm and Greystone Park 2:30pm to 3:00pm. FRIDAYS: A. H. Browne Park 1:30pm to 2:00pm and Dr. Seager Wheeler Park 2:30pm to 3:00pm.

STORYWALK (children ages 3 to 12 recommended) – A StoryWalk combines reading with nature and physical activity. Enjoy walking through the story by following the signs down the path to read one page at a time. A different picture book will be displayed alongside the walking paths by the carousel every month. Kinsmen Park – June 7th through August 31st, for more information visit saskatoonlibrary.ca/storywalk