Global BC supports Vancouver Pride Celebrations
July 19 to August 3 | Virtual and various locations across Vancouver
- https://vancouverpride.ca/
- info@vancouverpride.ca (Vancouver Pride Society)
July 19 to August 3
Various locations across Vancouver
From July 19 to August 3, Vancouver Pride Society will take over the city with over 60 in-person and virtual events including VanPrideFest, pop-up Pride Lounges, a digital Decentralized Pride Parade, and more!
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at VancouverPride.ca