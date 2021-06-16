Menu

Festival
Jun 16 - Jul 2 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors Art Downtown

Where
Downtown Vancouver - Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Global BC sponsors Art Downtown

On now until September 30 | 11am-5pm | šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza North) & Jack Poole Plaza

 Downtown Vancouver - Vancouver, BC
Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/art-downtown
Contact
info@artvancouver.net 604-817-6464 (Lisa Wolfin)
Global BC sponsors Art Downtown - image

On now until September 30 | 11am-5pm
Tuesdays at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)
Wednesday at Jack Poole Plaza

Connect with artists and leave feeling inspired as they paint live on location and exhibit their artwork.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at Vanvaf.com/Art-Downtown