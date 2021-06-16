Global BC sponsors Art Downtown
On now until September 30 | 11am-5pm | šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza North) & Jack Poole Plaza
Downtown Vancouver - Vancouver, BC
- info@artvancouver.net 604-817-6464 (Lisa Wolfin)
On now until September 30 | 11am-5pm
Tuesdays at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)
Wednesday at Jack Poole Plaza
Connect with artists and leave feeling inspired as they paint live on location and exhibit their artwork.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at Vanvaf.com/Art-Downtown