Jun 15 - Aug 31 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAMS

Summer Library Programs - Saskatoon
BABY STORYTIME (babies ages 0 to 2 recommended) – Join us to learn rhymes, songs and read books.  This program is perfect for caregivers and their babies.  Facebook & YouTube Tuesday, May 4th through August 31st @10:30am. BABY STORYTIME OUTSIDE (babies ages 0 to 2 recommended) – Join us to learn rhymes, songs and read books perfect…

BABY STORYTIME (babies ages 0 to 2 recommended) – Join us to learn rhymes, songs and read books.  This program is perfect for caregivers and their babies.  Facebook & YouTube Tuesday, May 4th through August 31st @10:30am.

BABY STORYTIME OUTSIDE (babies ages 0 to 2 recommended) – Join us to learn rhymes, songs and read books perfect for caregivers and their babies.  Look for library staff in their grey t-shirts in the park space outside the library.  Face masks are required for everyone over 2 years of age.  Programs will be cancelled if it rains.  Cliff Wright Library, Tuesdays June 1st through August 24th @10:30am and Rust Macdonald Library, Thursdays June 3rd through August 26th @10:30am).

STORYTIME ONLINE (children ages 2 to 8 recommended) – Join us to read fun and engaging books for kids.  Facebook & YouTube Mondays and Wednesdays May 3rd through August 25th @10:30am.

STORYTIME LIVE (children ages 2 to 5 recommended) – Join us live on Zoom for interactive fun, stories and online silliness.  Zoom Tuesdays May 4th through August 31st @11:00am.  To join these storytimes, visit zoom.us/j/96393910287.

SLEEPY STORYTIME (children ages 2 to 5 recommended) – Wind down before bed with quiet stories.  Facebook & YouTube Fridays, May 7th through August 27th @7:30pm. 