SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAMS

BABY STORYTIME (babies ages 0 to 2 recommended) – Join us to learn rhymes, songs and read books. This program is perfect for caregivers and their babies. Facebook & YouTube Tuesday, May 4th through August 31st @10:30am.

BABY STORYTIME OUTSIDE (babies ages 0 to 2 recommended) – Join us to learn rhymes, songs and read books perfect for caregivers and their babies. Look for library staff in their grey t-shirts in the park space outside the library. Face masks are required for everyone over 2 years of age. Programs will be cancelled if it rains. Cliff Wright Library, Tuesdays June 1st through August 24th @10:30am and Rust Macdonald Library, Thursdays June 3rd through August 26th @10:30am).

STORYTIME ONLINE (children ages 2 to 8 recommended) – Join us to read fun and engaging books for kids. Facebook & YouTube Mondays and Wednesdays May 3rd through August 25th @10:30am.

STORYTIME LIVE (children ages 2 to 5 recommended) – Join us live on Zoom for interactive fun, stories and online silliness. Zoom Tuesdays May 4th through August 31st @11:00am. To join these storytimes, visit zoom.us/j/96393910287.

SLEEPY STORYTIME (children ages 2 to 5 recommended) – Wind down before bed with quiet stories. Facebook & YouTube Fridays, May 7th through August 27th @7:30pm.