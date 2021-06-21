Celebrate Summer with a Free Cook-Along BC Event

Summer is just around the corner and it’s time to try some tasty new recipes! Enjoy a free online cooking lesson with Chef Trevor Randle from 5:30pm to 7:00pm on June 21. Chef Randle will provide expert instruction as he guides you online through 3 delicious recipes: • BC Beef Zesty Lettuce Wraps • BC Blueberry Strudel • BC Blueberry “Mojito” Spritzer A BC beef rancher and a local blueberry farmer will also join Chef Randle to provide fun insights on farming in BC. Plus, webinar participants will be entered into prize draws for a chance to win 1 of 3 prize packages valued at $300+! Register now at https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-chef-randle-june-21. This #CookAlongBC webinar is a joint educational initiative of BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local BC in conjunction with the event’s Presenting Sponsors – BC Blueberry Council and BC Cattlemen’s Association.