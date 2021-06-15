SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAMS

INK: YOUNG WRITER’S CLUB (teens recommended) – Spark your imagination with a variety of activities and games designed to develop your creative writing skills. Zoom Mondays May 3rd through June 28th @4:00pm. Register through the onlineprogram.calendar

POETRY CORNER: FAVOURITE POEMS & POETS (adults recommended) – We’ll share our favourite poems and poets. Videos will feature various locations throughout Saskatoon. Facebook & YouTube on Wednesdays May 3rd through August 18th @7:00pm.

ONLINE OPEN MIC NIGHT – Share your own poetry with our online open mic night. Zoom Wednesday August 25th @7:00pm. Register through the online program calendar.

WHAT’S YOUR STORY? (teens ages 14 to 18) – Join this challenge to share your story in written, audio or visual media. For every story you submit, your name will be entered into a draw for a spectacular prize. June 1st through August 23rd. For more information and to enter visit saskatoonlibrary.ca/whats-your-story

ONLINE CLOSING GALA – A selection of work will be shared. Zoom Tuesday August 31st @7:00pm.

RAINBOW-ISH TEEN BOOK CLUB (teens recommended) – Share your thoughts, opinions and pronouns as we explore young adult fiction by, for and about people of the rainbow. Gay, straight, two-spirit, gender queer – everyone is welcome. Books are available for download as eBooks and eAudiobooks the first Monday of every month. You can also get your own print copy, for free, to keep and add to your personal collection. More information provided after signing up. Zoom select Thursdays; June 24th, July 29th and August 26th @4:00pm. Register through the online program calendar.

IF WE WERE US (K. L. Walther) – Everyone at the prestigious Bexley School believes that Sage Morgan and Charlie Carmichael are meant to be… that it’s just a matter of time until they realize that they are actually in love. When Luke Morrissey shows up on the Bexley campus his presence immediately shakes things up. June 24th.

THE MAGIC FISH (Trung Le Nguyen) – It’s hard enough trying to communicate with your parents as a kid, but for Tien, he doesn’t even have the right words. Is there a Vietnamese word for what he’s going through? Is there a way to tell them he’s gay? July 29th.

READERS CHOICE – August 26th.

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Online or Phone Walk-In Counselling (adults recommended) – Looking for solutions? Need to talk to someone? Book a free single session, phone or video conference with a Family Service Saskatoon Counsellor. They can assist with: coping with Covid-19, personal or job stress, relationship issues, anger management, trauma, grief and loss, separation and divorce, parenting, balancing work and family life, sexual abuse (men and women), financial issues, LGBTQ2+ issues, anxiety and depression, abuse/intimate partner violence/domestic violence and adjusting to life in Canada. Family Service Saskatoon, Fridays May 7th to August 27th 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Contact Family Service Saskatoon at 306-244-0127 to book a session. For more information, visit the Family Service Saskatoon website. Upon request computers and space available at the Frances Morrison Central Library.

TRADITIONAL TATTOOING – Stacey Fayant is Metis, Nehiyaw, Saulteaux and French ancestry and is a member of the Peepeekisis First Nation. She is a visual artist and cultural tattoo practitioner. Her art practice has always focused on concepts surrounding identity and trauma in relation to colonialism and racism, but also in relation to family, community and healing. July 10th.

BEADING – Vanessa Hyggen is of Woodlands Cree and Norwegian ancestry. She is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and her community is nemepith sipihk (Sucker River). She is an artist interested in utilizing memory, tradition and themes of nature in her work. Her paintings and beadings highlight our impact on the land, specifically in Saskatchewan. August 14th.