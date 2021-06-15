15-06-2021 09:00

19-06-2021 11:45

America/Toronto

TAKE & MAKE: FATHER’S DAY (recommended for children ages 2 to 8)

Celebrate the men in our lives who care for and love us. Pick up a free craft kit at any library June 14th to 18th, then join us for a live storytime and craft session. To join this craft by zoom on Saturday, June 19th @11:00am visit zoom.us/j/97785910821