Creativity Camp – STEAM!

STEAM is an approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking. This week will be jam-packed with tower building, paper airplane flying, eruptions, and rocket launching. Come with an open mind and be ready to be amazed! Creativity Camps offer a mix of visual art, activities, and summertime fun. This program is intended for children ages 6-12, and runs from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday through Friday. All participants are expected to bring their own lunch.