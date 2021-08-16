Menu

Aug 16 - Aug 20 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Creativity Camp – STEAM!

Where
Cherry Lane Shopping Centre - 2111 Main Street, Penticton, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-08-2021 09:00 20-08-2021 14:00 America/Toronto Creativity Camp – STEAM!

 Cherry Lane Shopping Centre - 2111 Main Street, Penticton, British Columbia Okanagan School Of The Arts info@osarts.ca
$ Price
150 Buy Tickets
Ages
6-12
Website
http://www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com
Contact
info@osarts.ca 7787185757 (Okanagan School Of The Arts)
STEAM is an approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking. This week will be jam-packed with tower building, paper airplane flying, eruptions, and rocket launching. Come with an open mind and be ready to be amazed! Creativity Camps offer a mix of visual art, activities, and summertime fun. This program is intended for children ages 6-12, and runs from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday through Friday. All participants are expected to bring their own lunch.
