Art Talk: “Muralism”, “Indigenism”, and Social Realism: Pride and Prejudice

This month's Art Talk will focus on the outcomes and legacy of the muralismo and indigenismo movements that emerged in Mexico after the Revolucion Zapatista. How influential were these movements for the rest of Latin America? What were the pros and cons of this revolutionary attitude for artists, critics, and the general public? Join us on June 17th from 6:30 - 8:00 pm for this intriguing talk to look at the causes, developments, and effects of these movements on the artistic and cultural map of Latin America during the first half of the twentieth century. The Art Talk session is a fun interactive event where everyone is invited to contribute their opinions. It includes a 5-minute breakout room activity where attendants are paired to discuss a question related to the evening’s theme. VLACC hosts an Art Talk on the 4th Thursday of every month. Join us to learn about art and its social, political and economic context in Latin America. About the facilitator: Jairo Salazar earned his M.A. in Art History from the University of North Texas (USA) in 2008. His background includes teaching modern, contemporary, and Latin American art history courses in Colombia, the United States, and currently Canada. His academic research is devoted to issues related to the dialogues between war, catastrophe, and trauma in contemporary art. He currently works as an art history instructor at Coquitlam College and collaborates as a guest lecturer for Mobil Art School in Vancouver, Canada.