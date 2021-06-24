Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of the group exhibition The Protagonists at Visualspace Gallery. The show will feature new works from Mariko Ando, printmaker and illustrator, Amelia Butcher, ceramist, and Jane Stanier, multi-disciplined artist. While all three artists have a distinct style, each has a flair for the unusual and peculiar, bringing marvellous cohesion to the exhibition.