Jun 24 - Jul 17 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

The Protagonists

Where
Visualspace Gallery - 3552 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, BC
When
Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of the group exhibition The Protagonists at Visualspace Gallery. The show will feature new works from Mariko Ando, printmaker and illustrator, Amelia Butcher, ceramist, and Jane Stanier, multi-disciplined artist. While all three artists have a distinct style, each has a flair for the unusual and peculiar, bringing marvellous cohesion…

$ Price
Free
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.visualspace.ca/protagonist
Contact
info@visualspace.ca 604.559.0576 (Yukiko Onley)
Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of the group exhibition The Protagonists at Visualspace Gallery. The show will feature new works from Mariko Ando, printmaker and illustrator, Amelia Butcher, ceramist, and Jane Stanier, multi-disciplined artist. While all three artists have a distinct style, each has a flair for the unusual and peculiar, bringing marvellous cohesion to the exhibition.

