Objects of Pride: A virtual show & tell

Celebrate and connect during Pride Month this June through a unique virtual show and tell on June 23, 2021. Open to all members of the community that identify as LGBTQ2S+, this online event is an opportunity to share a personal story about an object, photo, song, or other artefact that connects you to your LGBTQ2S+ experience and history. After a quick introduction, participants will join small, facilitated break out rooms, allowing for more opportunities to connect and learn from each other through histories and experiences. Participants are encouraged to share their objects and stories on social media using the hashtag #ObjectsofPrideMOV Personal objects have the power to express stories of courage, joy, self-hood and community. We hope to create a unique and dynamic collection of objects from Vancouver’s LGBTQ2S+ communities that paint a portrait of queer vitality across the spectrum. Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Time: 6:30pm – 7:30pm Platform: Zoom Meetings (Information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite) Tickets: Free.