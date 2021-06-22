Astronomy 101: Black Holes – Live Stream

Join us online for a night of astronomy. About this event ACCESSING THE LIVE STREAM: There are 2 ways to participate: 1) Zoom - register on Eventbrite. Tickets are $8 plus taxes and fees. 2) TELUS Optik TV® available on channel 611 to subscribers with a 4K PVR box. No registration required. LINK TO ZOOM LIVE STREAM: Emails will be sent from the Eventbrite platform with a link to access the live stream 2 hours before, and 10 minutes before the event starts. Black Holes are one of the great mysteries of space. What are they? What size are they? When was the first one discovered? What are astronomers learning about them? What if we were to fall into one, could we survive? Join the team from the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre for a family-friendly Zoom webinar and find out! All ages are welcome to join us for this event but the content is more appropriate for children 10 years and older. Registration is required and capacity is limited, so don't miss out! We will be broadcasting from Vancouver, BC, Canada at 6:30pm PDT. SUPPORT US The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre Society is a non-profit organization that relies on the support of our community to provide innovative programs, exhibits, and activities for all ages. If you would like to donate to help us continue to deliver programming please visit us online. Every donation is an investment in the future of our community, and we thank you for your support.