SASK ART GALLERY DAY

Celebrate Saskatchewan Art Gallery Day with your local commercial galleries.

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed June 12, 2021, as the first ever Saskatchewan Art Gallery Day. To celebrate, Saskatchewan’s commercial galleries will come together and invite you into their galleries for an art walk across the province. Participating galleries welcome you to safely visit the gallery and enjoy their exhibitions and special events.

Pick up a gallery map, meet an artist, see a live demonstration, and more. Attendees will also have a chance to win a $750 SaskGalleries gift certificate to purchase your favourite piece of original art.

Join us as we celebrate commercial art galleries in Saskatchewan.

Stop by the gallery this weekend to view our current exhibition, a spring group show of new arrivals and recent works by gallery artists. Featuring a selection of vibrant, energetic, and richly coloured paintings in a variety of media. The exhibition continues until June 17th. The gallery is open regular hours, Tuesday to Saturday, 9:00am to 5:30pm.

306-664-3385 (ext. 2) gallery@artplacement.com http://www.artplacement.com/gallery