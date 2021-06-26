Western Development Museum SUMMER WORKSHOP SERIES

***PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED***

Join us for a variety of in-person workshops led by WDM staff. Everything from how to garden to learning about various communication styles.

Workshop dates and times vary by location. Attendance will be restricted to small groups and COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure participant safety.

Topics include:

Gardening in Saskatchewan

Wheat Weaving

Cabinet of Curiosities

History of Gender Roles in Rock N Roll

Camping & Exploring Saskatchewan

Communication is Key

Registration fees for WDM Members/Volunteers start at $18.00 and Non-Members $20.00.

For more information or to register visit http://www.wdm.ca/workshops