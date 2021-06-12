Arts in the Garden Online is an engaging celebration of art, music, and nature. As we transition into the summer, Arts in the Garden 2021 will offer a chance for the public to safely engage with their community through viewing online Garden Concerts and participating in new, creative projects and knowledge sharing guided by Artist Vignette videos. Garden Concerts will provide opportunities to be inspired by the passion and creativity of local artists and gardeners. Enjoy visual art, live music, spoken word poetry and contemporary dance all set in the backdrop of three unique and vibrant North Shore gardens. Artist Vignettes will offer activities guided by artists reflecting, collecting & creating from our local land-base. Some videos will be accompanied by instructions and infographics, making it fun and simple to learn about and create arts-based projects in gardens or local parks. "Our goal for Arts in the Garden this year is to connect audiences to nature while at home, celebrating the event theme of gardens and the arts coming together, and encouraging viewers to engage with and appreciate public spaces, nearby parks, and their own balconies or gardens. The interactive vignettes provide opportunity to work with nature to create art, safely connecting with the community and the land, and helping people to focus on their own well-being in a fun, engaging, and healing way." – Nancy Cottingham Powell, Executive Director, North Van Arts Visit NorthVanArts.ca to experience Arts in the Garden 2021 online (and in your outdoor space), from June 12-27th, 2021. Connect, Create, Reflect!.