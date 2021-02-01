Lark Angels Foundation Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser
- When
-
Lark Angels Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser Dinner, Dance Speakers: Nadine Jans MSc RRC, Sonia Brodie MSc CCRP & Troy Hutchison from Associated Health Systems. Entertainment by Steve Elliott as Elvis Come meet the LAF team and join in the fun. All proceeds to Dementia & Sensory Environments and ResearchSheraton Vancouver Guildford - 15269-104 Ave, Surrey BC, British Columbia Janet Isherwood, Director COO DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- $125.00 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- 19+
- Contact
- 778-879-3803 (Janet Isherwood, Director COO)
