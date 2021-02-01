Menu

Sep 24 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Lark Angels Foundation Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser

Where
Sheraton Vancouver Guildford - 15269-104 Ave, Surrey BC, British Columbia View Map
When
24-09-2021 18:00 24-09-2021 22:00

Lark Angels Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser Dinner, Dance Speakers: Nadine Jans MSc RRC, Sonia Brodie MSc CCRP & Troy Hutchison from Associated Health Systems. Entertainment by Steve Elliott as Elvis Come meet the LAF team and join in the fun. All proceeds to Dementia & Sensory Environments and Research

 Sheraton Vancouver Guildford - 15269-104 Ave, Surrey BC, British Columbia Janet Isherwood, Director COO
$ Price
$125.00 Buy Tickets
Ages
19+
Website
https://larkangelsfoundation.org/
Contact
778-879-3803 (Janet Isherwood, Director COO)
