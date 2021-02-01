24-09-2021 18:00

24-09-2021 22:00

America/Toronto

Lark Angels Foundation Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser

Lark Angels Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser Dinner, Dance Speakers: Nadine Jans MSc RRC, Sonia Brodie MSc CCRP & Troy Hutchison from Associated Health Systems. Entertainment by Steve Elliott as Elvis Come meet the LAF team and join in the fun. All proceeds to Dementia & Sensory Environments and Research