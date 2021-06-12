Teatime with Author Denyse Waissbluth

We're pleased to invite you to a reading of the children's book, Teatime Around the World, by author Denyse Waissbluth on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11am and 2pm. During this complimentary event, the whole family will have the chance to interact with the Author while sampling organic teas by New York tea atelier, Bellocq. Purchase your own copy signed by the author this day only! This poetic picture book takes children of all ages on an adventure around the world to discover new cultures and friends through tea. Did you know that po cha, the traditional tea in Tibet, is thick and salty like soup? Or that in Iran, tea is served with a rock? (A rock candy, that is!) Or that afternoon tea was dreamed up in England by a duchess who complained of being hungry between lunch and dinner? Teatime Around the World welcomes the youngest of readers with simple, vivid poetry complemented by unique facts about different tea cultures. Vibrant, detailed pictures by Chelsea O’Byrne bring to life debut author Denyse Waissbluth’s joyous celebration of diversity and deliciousness. Denyse Waissbluth is a former journalist who has enjoyed tea in twenty countries, including China, where she studied tea culture. She lives in Vancouver, BC. Limited spaces available.