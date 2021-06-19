Menu

Virtual
Jun 19 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Raven Tales and Medicine Pouch Workshop

Where
Virtual - Event, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
19-06-2021 13:00 19-06-2021 14:30

Website
https://go.evvnt.com/793012-0?pid=6986
Contact
marketing@vanmaritime.com 778-302-5525 (Vancouver Maritime Museum)
Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with stories based in Kwakwaka'wakw culture and a hands-on healing medicine pouch workshop. At this virtual event, Simon Winadzi James will share stories of his people, and screen an animated story, Raven Tales Dream Dream Dream. After the stories, Shona Sparrow will lead a workshop in the making of a healing medicine pouch. As she shares the traditional knowledge involved with making a medicine pouch, Sparrow will talk about connecting with the land and water and about Indigenous values, connecting the medicines, land, family and bringing community together. Tickets cover the cost of the material for making the healing pouch. You can pick up the material at the Vancouver Maritime Museum after you've got a ticket. View image in full screen
