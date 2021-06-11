Menu

Sports
Jun 11 - Jul 11 12:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Global BC sponsors BC Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 Inductees

Where
on Global News Morning weekends - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-06-2021 00:00 11-07-2021 10:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors BC Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 Inductees

on now until July 11 | on Global News Morning weekends

 on Global News Morning weekends - BC BC Sports Hall of Fame gala@bcsportshall.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://globalnews.ca/bcsportshalloffame
Contact
gala@bcsportshall.com 604-687-5520 (BC Sports Hall of Fame)
Global BC sponsors BC Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 Inductees - image

On now until July 11
on Global News Morning weekends

Celebrate Many of the world’s best in sport that made their mark right here in BC.

Global BC is honoured to showcase the BC Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Watch Global News Morning weekends as we recognize BC’s best in the world of sport and hear about their personal trials and triumphs.

Details at BCSportsHall.com/2020