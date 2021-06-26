ESFF w/ Indigenous Films: Free Outdoor Screening

The Edmonton Short Film Festival, in partnership with Dreamspeakers Festival Society invites you to ESFF w/ Indigenous Films! In celebration of National Indigenous History Month, and National Indigenous People's Day, we're screening some incredible short films created by Indigenous artists, that share stories of their roots. Join us on June 26, 2021 for a FREE OUTDOOR SCREENING in the rear parkade of Dreamspeakers Festival Society at 11051 - 97 Street. Attendance is limited to keep you safe. All AHS Covid19 guidelines will be in effect. There is no seating provided. ***Please bring your own lawn chair or other form of seating*** The event will take place in two time slots. You may attend one or both! Please note there are separate tickets for each time block. To attend both, grab a free ticket for Block 1 (8:30-9:30 PM) and Block 2 (10:00-11:00 PM).