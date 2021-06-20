Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Virtual
Jun 20 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Global BC sponsors The Father’s Day Walk / Run for Prostate Cancer

Where
Virtual Event - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 20-06-2021 09:00 20-06-2021 12:30 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors The Father’s Day Walk / Run for Prostate Cancer

June 20 I Virtual Event

 Virtual Event - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.thefathersdayrun.ca/
Global BC sponsors The Father’s Day Walk / Run for Prostate Cancer - image

June 20
Virtual Event

1 in 9 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Join the 23rd Annual Father’s Day Walk / Run for Prostate Cancer!

The Virtual event which also includes a scavenger hunt, incentive prizing and registration prizing. Help us raise funds for prostate cancer.

Register here!

 