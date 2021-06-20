Global BC sponsors The Father’s Day Walk / Run for Prostate Cancer
1 in 9 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
Join the 23rd Annual Father’s Day Walk / Run for Prostate Cancer!
The Virtual event which also includes a scavenger hunt, incentive prizing and registration prizing. Help us raise funds for prostate cancer.
