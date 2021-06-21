Global Edmonton supports: Walk & Roll Alberta
Between June 21 to July 4, 2021, run, walk, bike or roll to help support people with disabilities across Alberta!
Join a team and get ready to Walk and Roll! Walk & Roll Alberta is a family friendly fundraiser in support of six Alberta based organizations who provide programs and resources for individuals living with disabilities.
Between June 21 to July 4, 2021, six Alberta Charities; Medicine Hat Adaptive Sport and Recreation,
Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families, Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Southern Alberta, Spina
Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Northern Alberta, Wood Buffalo You Can Ride 2 and You Can
Ride 2 are hosting their 2nd Annual Virtual Walk & Roll Alberta fundraising and awareness event.
This virtual walk and roll will be a battle of Alberta, as teams will tally the kilometers they’ve walked,
ran, rolled or biked with prizes being awarded for participation, distance, fundraising and STYLE! The
event will take place on digital platforms between June 21 to July 4, 2021.