Global Edmonton supports: Walk & Roll Alberta

Join a team and get ready to Walk and Roll! Walk & Roll Alberta is a family friendly fundraiser in support of six Alberta based organizations who provide programs and resources for individuals living with disabilities.

Between June 21 to July 4, 2021, six Alberta Charities; Medicine Hat Adaptive Sport and Recreation,

Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families, Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Southern Alberta, Spina

Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Northern Alberta, Wood Buffalo You Can Ride 2 and You Can

Ride 2 are hosting their 2nd Annual Virtual Walk & Roll Alberta fundraising and awareness event.

This virtual walk and roll will be a battle of Alberta, as teams will tally the kilometers they’ve walked,

ran, rolled or biked with prizes being awarded for participation, distance, fundraising and STYLE! The

event will take place on digital platforms between June 21 to July 4, 2021.