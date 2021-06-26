Global Edmonton supports: Cub Cinema
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-06-2021 17:15 26-06-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Cub Cinema
Cub Cinema, presented by Sentinel Storage is a drive-in movie fundraising event in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. Join us June 26!Edmonton EXPO Centre - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://stollerykids.com
Movies are always bigger and better under the sky!
Cub Cinema, presented by Sentinel Storage is a drive-in movie fundraising event in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Join us June 26 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre for the screening of either Spies in Disguise at 6 p.m. or The Greatest Showman at 9 p.m.
Tickets start at just $20 per vehicle. Head to stollerykids.com for all the details.