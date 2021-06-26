Menu

Theater
Jun 26 5:15 PM - 11:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Cub Cinema

Where
Edmonton EXPO Centre - View Map
When
Cub Cinema, presented by Sentinel Storage is a drive-in movie fundraising event in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. Join us June 26!

Website
http://stollerykids.com
Movies are always bigger and better under the sky!

Cub Cinema, presented by Sentinel Storage is a drive-in movie fundraising event in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Join us June 26 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre for the screening of either Spies in Disguise at 6 p.m. or The Greatest Showman at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at just $20 per vehicle. Head to stollerykids.com for all the details.