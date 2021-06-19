Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Virtual
Jun 19 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 19-06-2021 14:00 19-06-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD

680 CJOB is proud to support the Tenaquip Foundation WALK4MD Virtual event!

 DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://muscle.ca/
Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD - image View image in full screen

680 CJOB is proud to support the Tenaquip Foundation WALK4MD Virtual event!

THE TENAQUIP FOUNDATION WALK4MD VIRTUAL EVENT IS ON SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021 AT 2:00PM

This year marks the 2nd virtual Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD and organizers there hope to see you in-person again soon, but until that time MDC hopes you will join us on this virtual ‘walk’ on June 19, 2021.

HOW DOES A VIRTUAL WALK4MD WORK?

  1. Register as an individual, join a team or create a team
  2. Fundraise important funds to move life-changing research forward
  3. Join the Walk4MD virtual event on June 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST and then walk or roll with friends and family members, if it’s safe to do so.

REGISTER NOW!

Learn more about the Walk4MD and how funds raised move life-changing neuromuscular disorder research forward. Visit walk4md.ca.