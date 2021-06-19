680 CJOB is proud to support the Tenaquip Foundation WALK4MD Virtual event!

THE TENAQUIP FOUNDATION WALK4MD VIRTUAL EVENT IS ON SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021 AT 2:00PM

This year marks the 2nd virtual Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD and organizers there hope to see you in-person again soon, but until that time MDC hopes you will join us on this virtual ‘walk’ on June 19, 2021.

HOW DOES A VIRTUAL WALK4MD WORK?

Register as an individual, join a team or create a team Fundraise important funds to move life-changing research forward Join the Walk4MD virtual event on June 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST and then walk or roll with friends and family members, if it’s safe to do so.

Learn more about the Walk4MD and how funds raised move life-changing neuromuscular disorder research forward. Visit walk4md.ca.