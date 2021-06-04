Global BC sponsors PNE Prize Home Lottery 2021
- Where
- South Surrey, BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-06-2021 00:00 06-09-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors PNE Prize Home Lottery 2021
On now until September 6South Surrey, BC PNE DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- 2 for $30, 6 for $60, 15 for $125 Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://pneprizehome.ca/
- Contact
- 604-251-7557 (PNE)
On now until September 6
The dream of winning a luxurious house in Greater Vancouver is alive!
The 2021 PNE Prize Home is located in South Surrey. It’s in a premium location that’s tucked away from the crowds, and yet close to all amenities such as shopping centres, schools, parks and of course, the beach. It is in a quiet, family neighbourhood that features an abundance of trees and natural landscape with the development bordering McNally Creek and its protected greenspace.
The Prize Home’s 3600 sq ft floorplan spans 3 levels; it offers 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The main level features open concept living with walk-out access to a private backyard oasis. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as laundry. Downstairs offers a spacious home gym, media room, and a guest bedroom and bathroom.
The 2021 Grand Prize Package includes:
- West Coast modern home built by Distrikt Homes
- Located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just minutes from White Rock beaches
- Clean energy technology, including an electric vehicle charger and high efficiency heat pump
- Premium appliances throughout including Samsung laundry pair
- Stylish indoor furniture from Yaletown Interiors
- Hot tub and outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles
- Media room and home gym
Ticket packages start at $30. Support the PNE with a PNE Prize Home Lottery ticket today!
19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at PNEPrizeHome.ca