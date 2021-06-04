Global BC sponsors PNE Prize Home Lottery 2021

On now until September 6

The dream of winning a luxurious house in Greater Vancouver is alive!

The 2021 PNE Prize Home is located in South Surrey. It’s in a premium location that’s tucked away from the crowds, and yet close to all amenities such as shopping centres, schools, parks and of course, the beach. It is in a quiet, family neighbourhood that features an abundance of trees and natural landscape with the development bordering McNally Creek and its protected greenspace.

The Prize Home’s 3600 sq ft floorplan spans 3 levels; it offers 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The main level features open concept living with walk-out access to a private backyard oasis. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as laundry. Downstairs offers a spacious home gym, media room, and a guest bedroom and bathroom.

The 2021 Grand Prize Package includes:

West Coast modern home built by Distrikt Homes

Located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just minutes from White Rock beaches

Clean energy technology, including an electric vehicle charger and high efficiency heat pump

Premium appliances throughout including Samsung laundry pair

Stylish indoor furniture from Yaletown Interiors

Hot tub and outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles

Media room and home gym

Ticket packages start at $30. Support the PNE with a PNE Prize Home Lottery ticket today!

