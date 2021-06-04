Global BC sponsors Vancouver Art Gallery: ‘Vancouver Specials: Disorientations & Echo’
Vancouver Art Gallery - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC
On now until January 2
Vancouver Art Gallery
Don’t miss the Vancouver Art Gallery’s newest exhibition, Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo.
This exhibit looks at contemporary art in the Greater Vancouver region featuring recent work by 32 established and emerging artists.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at VanArtGallery.bc.ca