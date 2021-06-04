Menu

Jun 4 - Jun 17 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Vancouver Art Gallery: ‘Vancouver Specials: Disorientations & Echo’

Vancouver Art Gallery - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
04-06-2021 10:00 17-06-2021 17:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Vancouver Art Gallery: 'Vancouver Specials: Disorientations & Echo'

On now until January 2 | Vancouver Art Gallery

 Vancouver Art Gallery - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC Vancouver Art Gallery customerservice@vanartgallery.bc.ca
https://www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/exhibitions/vancouver-special-disorientations-and-echo
customerservice@vanartgallery.bc.ca 604-662-4700 (Vancouver Art Gallery)
On now until January 2
Vancouver Art Gallery

Don’t miss the Vancouver Art Gallery’s newest exhibition, Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo.

This exhibit looks at contemporary art in the Greater Vancouver region featuring recent work by 32 established and emerging artists.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at VanArtGallery.bc.ca