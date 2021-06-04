Vernon Elks community dinner
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-06-2021 17:00 04-06-2021 18:00 America/Toronto Vernon Elks community dinner
- Price
- $15 a meal
- Contact
- events@elks45.com 250-558-0876 (Vernon Elks #45)
The Vernon Elks #45 hosts a weekly community 3 course dinner ($15 per meal). This homestyle meal includes a main dish, side dish, (or two, or three!!) and a dessert. Let us do the cooking this Friday!
This week we are serving a BBQ stuffed pork roast complete with mashes potatoes & gravy, veggies, soup, homemade bun, and dessert!
Please reserve your take-out meals by contacting Moe @ 250-558-0876 by Wednesday of each week!
For pick up at 5 PM on Friday’s please enter through the front door, wear a mask, and follow our covid safety features by exiting through the back door! :)
Weekly and monthly menus can be found on our Facebook page! Vernon Elks Lodge #45
You are supporting local community organizations when you support the herd that helps! For more information on the Vernon Elks #45, the community donation program, or the many volunteer opportunities available, please visit us on Facebook, join our email list, or visit us at one of our events!