Theater
Jun 1 - Jun 30 12:00 PM

Realwheels Acting Academy

Where
BMO Theatre and The Post at 750 - 162 West 1st Avenue and 750 Hamilton St, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-06-2021 12:00 30-06-2021 12:00

Realwheels is launching the Acting Academy, a unique professional training program that is specifically tailored to anybody that self-identifies with the disability community and / or who is D / deaf, including but not limited to people with disabilities, disabled people , people with hidden disability, and neurodiverse individuals. The program is articulated over three…

 BMO Theatre and The Post at 750 - 162 West 1st Avenue and 750 Hamilton St, Vancouver, British Columbia
$ Price
Tuition-Free Buy Tickets
Ages
18+
Website
https://realwheels.ca/academy/the-program/
Contact
academy@realwheels.ca (604) 243-5752 (Realwheels Acting Academy)
Realwheels is launching the Acting Academy, a unique professional training program that is specifically tailored to anybody that self-identifies with the disability community and / or who is D / deaf, including but not limited to people with disabilities, disabled people , people with hidden disability, and neurodiverse individuals. The program is articulated over three years, with three core training modules offered each year: acting, voice, and movement. Participants will progressively explore and hone their skills, learning in a supportive and creative environment. Applications accepted until June 30th 11:59pm PST. View image in full screen
