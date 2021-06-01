Realwheels Acting Academy
- Where
BMO Theatre and The Post at 750 - 162 West 1st Avenue and 750 Hamilton St, Vancouver, British Columbia
- When
- Price
Tuition-Free
- Ages
- 18+
- Contact
academy@realwheels.ca (604) 243-5752
Realwheels is launching the Acting Academy, a unique professional training program that is specifically tailored to anybody that self-identifies with the disability community and / or who is D / deaf, including but not limited to people with disabilities, disabled people , people with hidden disability, and neurodiverse individuals. The program is articulated over three years, with three core training modules offered each year: acting, voice, and movement. Participants will progressively explore and hone their skills, learning in a supportive and creative environment. Applications accepted until June 30th 11:59pm PST.