Richmond Art Gallery presents Imperfect Offerings, a group exhibition of ceramic works on display from June 26 to Aug. 22, 2021. Curated by gallery director Shaun Dacey, the show features new commissions and works by curator and artist Jesse Birch, kintsugi (“golden joinery”) artist Naoko Fukumaru, and leading potter Glenn Lewis. Each artist has a unique connection to the rich history of pottery in B.C., with their works intersecting in theme and practice. Imperfect Offerings celebrates the beauty of imperfections and the simple pleasures of communal being. The ceramic works are conduits for care and aesthetic play, reminding us of the tactility of creating, rebuilding, and healing. Echoing our collective journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition looks toward recovery and a post-pandemic future when we can all gather once again.