Break the Silence: The Power of Active Witnessing

Have you ever witnessed a racist or discriminatory incident but didn't know what to say or do and felt conflicted and regretful about not responding? This session will help students develop their "response-ability" or readiness to respond to such incidents. Participants will engage in some experiential learning and empathy building activities to better understand the theoretical underpinnings of prejudice, discrimination and oppression, with an emphasis on racism. The session will introduce a wide range of verbal and behavioural responses when someone is being victimized by an offensive and disrespectful remark or inequitable treatment. Participants will learn to shift from passive bystanders to active witnesses and will feel empowered to respond to racism and discrimination on an individual basis. The goal is to build awareness of the various forms of discrimination and to empower one to respond to discriminatory remarks and social situations on an individual basis. Together, we can break the silence and make an ethical commitment to collectively fight prejudice, discrimination and oppression of any form in society. Learn more and register online!.