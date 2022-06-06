RESCHEDULED: Jann Arden

UPDATE 5/31/2021: The JANN ARDEN show originally scheduled for June 8 & 9, 2020 at Club Regent Event Centre has now been rescheduled to June 6 & 7, 2022 . Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

680 CJOB welcomes Jann Arden to Club Regent Event Centre June 6th & 7th, 2022.

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author and soon-to-be Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden announced her Jann Arden – Live! cross-Canada tour. Widely known for her numerous hit songs and many laughs, Jann will embark on a national cross-Canada tour Jann Arden – Live! that will kick off on May 7th in Newfoundland and conclude on June 17th in Vancouver covering the country coast-to-coast, full details listed below. Jann Arden will release a greatest hits album; Hits & Other Gems on May 1, 2020 on Universal Music. Last month, Arden was announced as the first 2020 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. With accolades that include 19 top ten singles, eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality. Jann Arden’s hit comedy series, JANN, where she stars as a fictionalized version of herself, wrapped production on its second season this past fall in Calgary. The series is set to return to CTV in 2020 as part of CTV’s mid-season schedule.