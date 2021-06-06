National Bowls Day & Open House

The Regina Lawn Bowling Club is located at 3820 Victoria Avenue and is home to many bowling enthusiasts. Bowls is similar to bocce ball and comparable to curling but with extra added elements to make the game more complex. With the playing field being a large rink of short grass, otherwise known as a green, the objective of the game is to get your bowls closer to the jack, (the target) than your opponent’s. The bowls are weighted (biased) meaning that the bowls curl or curve rather than rolling straight like an alley bowling ball. National Bowls Day is held on Saturday, June 5th, at bowls clubs across Canada. Those involved in ParticipACTION can come to the greens to get their passport stamped and give the sport a try. June 5th will serve as an open house for new members and an opportunity for current members to practice skills or participate in organized activities. Arrive at the club between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm to participate. Contact: Chris at reginabowlsoffice@gmail.com.