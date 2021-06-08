Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Food
Jun 8 - Jun 22 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Global BC supports Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society: Nutritional Snack Program

Where
Surrey, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-06-2021 00:00 22-06-2021 23:58 America/Toronto Global BC supports Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society: Nutritional Snack Program

Ongoing | Surrey schools

Surrey, BC Dylan Van Rooyen dvanrooyen@iaff1271.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://surreyfirefighters.com/snackprogram/
Contact
dvanrooyen@iaff1271.org 604-817-7137 (Dylan Van Rooyen)
Global BC supports Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society: Nutritional Snack Program - image View image in full screen

Ongoing
Surrey Schools

The Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society (SFFCS) is actively raising funds to support Surrey students who come to school hungry.

In addition, SFFCS support over 85 charitable initiatives on an annual basis.

Global BC is proud supporter of SFFCS.

Details at SurreyFireFighters.com