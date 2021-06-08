Global BC supports Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society: Nutritional Snack Program
Surrey, BC
dvanrooyen@iaff1271.org 604-817-7137 (Dylan Van Rooyen)
Ongoing
Surrey Schools
The Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society (SFFCS) is actively raising funds to support Surrey students who come to school hungry.
In addition, SFFCS support over 85 charitable initiatives on an annual basis.
Global BC is proud supporter of SFFCS.
Details at SurreyFireFighters.com