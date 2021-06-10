Cheng2 Duo Free Virtual Concert

Join the Vancouver Chamber Music Society for this beautiful program of French Impressionist works recorded at the Salle Bourgie du Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal from June 10 to June 13 for FREE! Captivating audiences and critics alike, Cheng2 Duo distinguishes itself with its uncompromising musical integrity, undeniable chemistry, and unparalleled communication with its listeners. The Chinese-Canadian brother-and-sister duo is formed by cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist Silvie Cheng. Programme: Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en ré mineur, L. 135 – Claude Debussy Trois pièces pour violoncelle et piano – Nadia Boulanger Sonate posthume en la mineur, M. 12 – Maurice Ravel Sonate pour violoncelle et piano, FP 143 – Francis Poulenc Presented in collaboration with the Anvil Centre and supported by North Vancouver Recreation and Culture and the City of New Westminster.