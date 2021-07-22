Menu

Food
Jul 22 - Aug 1 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Taste of Edmonton

Where
Sir Winston Churchill Square - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-07-2021 00:00 01-08-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Taste of Edmonton

Let’s celebrate this Summer at Taste of Edmonton!  Back home at Churchill Square July 22 to August 1.

 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Website
http://tasteofedm.ca
Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Taste of Edmonton - image View image in full screen

Let’s celebrate this Summer at Taste of Edmonton!  Back home at Churchill Square July 22 to August 1 filling downtown with the smell of home cooking, the sites of local restaurants sharing their culture and the excitement of exploring through the largest outdoor food festival in Canada.

Join the Taste Insiders Club to be the first to know about early bird tickets, festival updates, contests and more.

At Taste of Edmonton, health and safety is our top priority for our patrons, volunteers, staff, and partners. We have worked diligently with Alberta Health Services and the City of Edmonton to adapt to the new environment and increase safety precautions.