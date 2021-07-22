Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Taste of Edmonton

Let’s celebrate this Summer at Taste of Edmonton! Back home at Churchill Square July 22 to August 1 filling downtown with the smell of home cooking, the sites of local restaurants sharing their culture and the excitement of exploring through the largest outdoor food festival in Canada.

Join the Taste Insiders Club to be the first to know about early bird tickets, festival updates, contests and more.

At Taste of Edmonton, health and safety is our top priority for our patrons, volunteers, staff, and partners. We have worked diligently with Alberta Health Services and the City of Edmonton to adapt to the new environment and increase safety precautions.