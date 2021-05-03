The Polygon Gallery: Interior Infinite

The Polygon Gallery presents the world premiere of Interior Infinite, on display from June 25 to Sept. 5, 2021. Curated by Justin Ramsey, the group exhibition brings together an international group of artists whose works span photography, video, performance, and sculpture. Predominantly featuring portraiture, with an emphasis on self-portraiture, the exhibition focuses on costume and masquerade as strategies for revealing, rather than concealing, identities. Interior Infinite draws on the spirit of Carnival, a celebration of both radical togetherness and unique self-expression. The vibrant, fluid, and myriad expressions of identities seen in the exhibition become an act of resistance to erasure, pushing narrow definitions of normativity to include a broader range of lived realities. Featured artists: Lacie Burning, Nick Cave, Dana Claxton, Martine Gutierrez, Kris Lemsalu, Meryl McMaster, Zanele Muholi, Aïda Muluneh, Zak Ové, Skeena Reece, Yinka Shonibare CBE, Sin Wai Kin, Carrie Mae Weems, and Zadie Xa. Visit thepolygon.ca for more information. Admission is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.