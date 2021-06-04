Menu

Virtual
Jun 4 - Jul 7 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports Courage 2 Go Further

Virtually Across BC
Summer 2021 | Virtual | Any time, Any where

https://coastmentalhealth.akaraisin.com/ui/2021C2GF
Summer 2021
Virtual – Any time and place of your choosing

Challenge yourself to get active by taking part in Coast Mental Health’s Courage 2 Go Further, while raising funds for people living with mental illness right here in BC!

Choose your own goal to complete virtually this summer: whether it’s a10km run, 5km walk or 100km ride!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at Courage2GoFurther.ca