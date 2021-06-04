Global BC supports Courage 2 Go Further
Summer 2021
Virtual – Any time and place of your choosing
Challenge yourself to get active by taking part in Coast Mental Health’s Courage 2 Go Further, while raising funds for people living with mental illness right here in BC!
Choose your own goal to complete virtually this summer: whether it’s a10km run, 5km walk or 100km ride!
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at Courage2GoFurther.ca