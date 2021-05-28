Orcas: Our Shared Future
On now until January 9
Royal BC Museum, Victoria
Dive deep into the stories and science that surround the magnificent orca, spirit of BC’s wild coast and apex predator of all oceans.
Follow the currents of environmentalism, popular culture and Indigenous beliefs to surface with a new appreciation of how orcas and human are inextricably connected.
Details at RoyalBCMuseum.bc.ca/Orcas