River Basin Days – Glenbrook Ravine Park

Held on the second Saturday of every month, ‘River Basin Days’ is a series of outdoor public programs hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre, geared towards families. Join us at rotating locations around the Fraser River Basin as we explore this incredible watershed! This month we’re headed to Glenbrook Ravine Park on Saturday, June 12th from 2pm-3pm. We’ll be exploring the park and learning how to identify plants and animals using the free and easy-to-use ‘Seek’ app! All you’ll need is a device (phone or tablet) that can run apps and is connected to data, and you can identify almost any plant, animal, or fungus you come across! COVID-19 Safety protocols are in place, so please register in advance. Visit our website to learn more: https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/rbd/ --- WHAT: River Basin Days in Glenbrook Ravine Park! WHEN: Saturday, June 12th, 2:00PM – 3:00PM WHERE: Glenbrook Ravine Park, New Westminster (meeting point specified in confirmation email).