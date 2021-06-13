Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Virtual
Jun 13 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global BC supports The Autism Speaks Canada Virtual Walk

Where
BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-06-2021 09:00 13-06-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports The Autism Speaks Canada Virtual Walk

Sunday, June 13 I Virtual

 BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://autismspeakscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/walk2021
Global BC supports The Autism Speaks Canada Virtual Walk - image View image in full screen

Sunday, June 13 I 9am to 4pm
Virtual

Celebrate with autism families across Canada at the Autism Speaks Canada Virtual Walk on Sunday June 13.

Make the virtual Walk experience unique to you. Register to our Walk Clubs: family, school, workplace or dog-loving friends. Walk, bike or jog in the neighborhood, park or school yard. Funds support community family services and research.

Register Here.