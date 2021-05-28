Menu

May 28 - Jun 27 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Paddles Up! The Canadian International Dragon Boat Exhibit

Where
BC Sports Hall of Fame - 777 Pacific Boulevard South, Gate A, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Open Friday to Sunday throughout Summer | BC Sports Hall of Fame, Vancouver

Ages
All ages
Website
https://bcsportshall.com/
Contact
604-687-520 (BC Sports Hall of Fame)
Global BC sponsors Paddles Up! The Canadian International Dragon Boat Exhibit - image View image in full screen

Friday to Sunday throughout the Summer
BC Sports Hall of Fame at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver

This summer, check out the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival’s legacy collection on display for the first time in decades.

Head to the BC Sports Hall of Fame to see this family friendly exhibit celebrating the diverse cultural expression of Dragon Boating.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BCSportsHall.com