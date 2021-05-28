Global BC sponsors Paddles Up! The Canadian International Dragon Boat Exhibit
28-05-2021 10:00 27-06-2021 16:00 Global BC sponsors Paddles Up! The Canadian International Dragon Boat Exhibit
BC Sports Hall of Fame - 777 Pacific Boulevard South, Gate A, Vancouver, BC
https://bcsportshall.com/
604-687-520 (BC Sports Hall of Fame)
Friday to Sunday throughout the Summer
BC Sports Hall of Fame at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver
This summer, check out the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival’s legacy collection on display for the first time in decades.
Head to the BC Sports Hall of Fame to see this family friendly exhibit celebrating the diverse cultural expression of Dragon Boating.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BCSportsHall.com