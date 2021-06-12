Menu

Jun 12 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Global BC supports RISE for BC’s Kids

Where
on Global BC - BC
When
Saturday, June 12 | 7pm-11pm on Global BC

Saturday, June 12 | 7pm-11pm on Global BC

 on Global BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.bcchf.ca/event/rise-for-bcs-kids/
Global BC supports RISE for BC’s Kids - image View image in full screen

Saturday, June 12 | 7pm-11pm
on Global BC

Tune in to RISE for BC’s Kids on Global BC, Saturday June 12 as we share a unique glimpse into the world-leading care and research at BC Children’s Hospital, and the kids and families whose lives are forever changed because of it.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at RiseforBCKids.com