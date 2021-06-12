Global BC supports RISE for BC’s Kids
Tune in to RISE for BC’s Kids on Global BC, Saturday June 12 as we share a unique glimpse into the world-leading care and research at BC Children’s Hospital, and the kids and families whose lives are forever changed because of it.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at RiseforBCKids.com