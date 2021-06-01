Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors PGA Golf of BC Golfathon for ALS
- When
-
June 1 to 30 | Golf courses around BC
- Website
- https://www.golfathonforals.com/
- Contact
- 1-800-708-3228 (The ALS Society of British Columbia)
June 1 to 30
Golf courses around BC
Support those living with ALS in BC.
During the month of June, PGA of BC golf professionals will golf from sunrise to sunset, lending their muscles to support those who have lost theirs due to ALS.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Show your support by donating at GolfathonforALS.com