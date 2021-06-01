Menu

Sports
Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors PGA Golf of BC Golfathon for ALS

Where
Golf courses around BC - BC View Map
When
June 1 to 30 | Golf courses around BC

Website
https://www.golfathonforals.com/
Contact
1-800-708-3228 (The ALS Society of British Columbia)
June 1 to 30
Golf courses around BC

Support those living with ALS in BC.

During the month of June, PGA of BC golf professionals will golf from sunrise to sunset, lending their muscles to support those who have lost theirs due to ALS.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Show your support by donating at GolfathonforALS.com