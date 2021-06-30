Some Assembly Theatre Company and Roundhouse Youth Theatre Action Group (RHYTAG) are pleased to present the world premiere of their new digital play, BREAKWATER, on Wednesday, June 30 at 4pm PT, Thursday, July 8 at 7pm PT, and Sunday, July 11 at 3pm PT. BREAKWATER is a multi-media theatre production that began pre-pandemic in response to conversations with youth who spoke about their mental health struggles. When the pandemic hit, the project faced uncertainty as to whether or not it could move forward. One area of certainty remained – this pandemic is causing an increase in mental health struggles among youth. With Some Assembly’s determination and the support of the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Coastal Health, Roundhouse Community Centre and other funders, this important theatre collaboration between diverse youth and professional artists was able to pivot and move forward. BREAKWATER follows six youth who face the effects of isolation and mental health struggles from a symbolic world-wide flood. Written by youth with professional playwright Valerie Methot, along with the support of industry professionals from script consultants to counsellors, BREAKWATER promotes self-care and compassion as well as strong, caring communities. Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 21st year of collaboratively creating and producing original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change around issues that young people are facing. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community, and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being. Performance Dates: June 30 at 4:00pm | July 8 at 7:00pm | July 11 at 3:00pm Tickets: By Donation at www.someassembly.ca Reservations: Reserve your spot for the virtual presentation of BREAKWATER followed by community dialogue at info@someassembly.ca Promo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qDHerufpxs.