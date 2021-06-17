Menu

Virtual
Jun 17 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Odd Squad Gala & Tribute to Jim Byrnes

Where
Hollywood Theatre / Virtual - 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Thursday, June 17 | 7:30pm | Live from Hollywood Theatre / Virtual

$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://oddsquad.com/gala-2021/
Contact
john.daly@oddssquad.com 604-612-4453 (John L. Daly)
Odd Squad Gala & Tribute to Jim Byrnes

Thursday, June 17
Virtual

Odd Squad Production Society is a registered charitable organization with a mission to educate our youth and community about the harm of drug abuse and gang activity.

They deliver valuable reality-based education about the consequences of risky behaviour to thousands of youth in BC and across Canada

Details at OddSquad.com