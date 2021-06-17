Odd Squad Gala & Tribute to Jim Byrnes
- When
-
Add to Calendar 17-06-2021 19:30 17-06-2021 21:30 America/Toronto Odd Squad Gala & Tribute to Jim Byrnes
Thursday, June 17 | 7:30pm | Live from Hollywood Theatre / VirtualHollywood Theatre / Virtual - 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC John L. Daly john.daly@oddssquad.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://oddsquad.com/gala-2021/
- Contact
- john.daly@oddssquad.com 604-612-4453 (John L. Daly)
Thursday, June 17
Virtual
Odd Squad Production Society is a registered charitable organization with a mission to educate our youth and community about the harm of drug abuse and gang activity.
They deliver valuable reality-based education about the consequences of risky behaviour to thousands of youth in BC and across Canada
Details at OddSquad.com